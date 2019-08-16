Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD is a Counselor in Exton, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University at Albany.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
Ny State Psychiatric Institute430 EXTON CMNS, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 804-5078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeff is great with our 9 year old son with autism and ADHD. He makes my son laugh. They play purposeful and meaningful games to help keep interest and focus on task. My son doesn’t like doctor appointments of any kind, but always walks away from Dr. Jeff’s office with a fun story to tell me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD
- Counseling
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861680837
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University at Albany
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
