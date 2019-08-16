See All Counselors in Exton, PA
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD is a Counselor in Exton, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University at Albany.

Dr. Bernstein works at Marina Makous, MD, Private Practice in Exton, PA in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ny State Psychiatric Institute
    430 EXTON CMNS, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 804-5078

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Marital Counseling
Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Marital Counseling

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 16, 2019
Dr. Jeff is great with our 9 year old son with autism and ADHD. He makes my son laugh. They play purposeful and meaningful games to help keep interest and focus on task. My son doesn't like doctor appointments of any kind, but always walks away from Dr. Jeff's office with a fun story to tell me.
Megan — Aug 16, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD
About Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD

  • Counseling
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1861680837
Education & Certifications

  • University of Pennsylvania
  • University at Albany
  • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bernstein works at Marina Makous, MD, Private Practice in Exton, PA in Exton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

