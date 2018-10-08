Dr. Jeffrey Bernat, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bernat, PHD
Dr. Jeffrey Bernat, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Georgia.
Associates at Park Avenue101 E Park Ave, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 990-5227Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
I went to see Dr. Bernat for more than a year and would highly recommend him. He uses CBT techniques and focuses on identifying and implementing tasks to make progress with your goals. He is easy to talk to and gives great feedback. He really helped me make changes to get me through a difficult time in my life.
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Medical University Of South Carolina, National Crime Victim Center
- Charleston Consortium Medical University Of South Carolina
- University Of Georgia
- California State University, Fullerton
