Jeffrey Arbetter, EDD
Offers telehealth
Jeffrey Arbetter, EDD is a Psychologist in Melrose, MA.
- 1 20 W Emerson St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 862-4895
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He listens and tries to problem solve with you (the patient). Highly recommended.
About Jeffrey Arbetter, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1619980695
Jeffrey Arbetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Arbetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
