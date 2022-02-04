Dr. Jeffery Schletzbaum, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schletzbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Schletzbaum, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Schletzbaum, OD is an Optometrist in Hutchinson, KS.
Dr. Schletzbaum works at
Locations
Schletzbaum Optometry2311 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 860-0031
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schletzbaum is very Is professional and easy to Communicate with. The staff is very friendly from scheduling appointments to getting you out in a timely manner.
About Dr. Jeffery Schletzbaum, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1780653394
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schletzbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schletzbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schletzbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schletzbaum works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schletzbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schletzbaum.
