Dr. Deschamps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Deschamps, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Deschamps, DC is a Chiropractor in Frederick, MD.
Dr. Deschamps works at
Locations
True Health and Beauty198 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 8, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-8707
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT GUY DID WONDERS FOR MY BACK VERY PATIENT USED THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY
About Dr. Jeffery Deschamps, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821008897
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deschamps accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deschamps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deschamps works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Deschamps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deschamps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deschamps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deschamps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.