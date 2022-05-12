Dr. Cramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Cramer, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Cramer, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Cramer works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Jeffery A Cramer Optometrist PA927 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66612 Directions (785) 234-6649
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cramer?
As a professional photographer, critical focus is my world. Dr. Cramer has taken care of my eyes for years. He spends the time during the exam to get things right. He does a great job getting me just the right prescription and a critical focus. Jeff is the best.
About Dr. Jeffery Cramer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1205828191
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cramer works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.