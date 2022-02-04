See All Physicians Assistants in Visalia, CA
Jefferson Paine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA. 

Jefferson Paine works at Family HealthCare Network in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Healthcare Network
    305 E CENTER AVE, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 737-4792
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 04, 2022
    Haven't seen a doctor in two years and he didn't judge me with my geriatric condition. He was straight to the point and responded to my needs by not treating me as some elderly fool. He was extremely professional, and to the point. I believe we need more young men like him in the medical field.
    About Jefferson Paine, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548731581
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jefferson Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jefferson Paine works at Family HealthCare Network in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Jefferson Paine’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jefferson Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jefferson Paine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jefferson Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jefferson Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

