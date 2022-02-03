Overview

Dr. Jeff Schlichter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University.



Dr. Schlichter works at Schlichter Psychotherapy Associates in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.