See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Peterson works at kcpsychotherapy.com in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Lacey Mings-Upshaw, PLPC
Lacey Mings-Upshaw, PLPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Patrick Pruitt, LCSW
Patrick Pruitt, LCSW
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Psychotherapy
    9233 Ward Pkwy Ste 305, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 582-0605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Insomnia
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Addiction
Acute Insomnia
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Paranoia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Caffeine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chat Room Addiction Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combat Stress Reaction Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intimacy Problems Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Online Gambling Addiction Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Aversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?

    Jan 18, 2019
    Dr. Peterson is an exceptional counselor and therapist! I really felt like Dr. Peterson took the time to listen, understand, and offer thoughtful and honest feedback.
    — Jan 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peterson to family and friends

    Dr. Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD.

    About Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386069565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Denver Psychotherapy, Denver, Co
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Clinical Associates, Lenexa, Ks
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at kcpsychotherapy.com in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.