Dr. Jeff Hall, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeff Hall, DC is a Chiropractor in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TRINITY COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Chattanooga Integrated Medicine Ctr6035 Shallowford Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (888) 332-6834
2
Ocoee Wellness Center134 Creekside Dr Ste 3, Ocoee, TN 37361 Directions (423) 499-0003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Under the direction and wisdom of the Great Physician, they have taken me from a wheelchair to walking, driving, and caring for myself. I was hopeless when I came to their practice that first day. Today I have hope -- hope in the Lord's healing powers and His use of this group of clinicians who devote their lives to helping people heal. If you are looking for a holistic approach to caring for your body, look no further.
About Dr. Jeff Hall, DC
- Chiropractic
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932140043
Education & Certifications
- TRINITY COLLEGE
- University Of Kentucky
