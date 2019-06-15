Jeff Conklin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeff Conklin
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeff Conklin is a Counselor in Grass Valley, CA.
Jeff Conklin works at
Locations
-
1
New Mourning Counseling Services565 Brunswick Rd Ste 10, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 273-2441
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jeff was a mentor for me and,many other troubled,youths in Sants,Cruz California. Jeff was a mentor in a very turbulent tine time o mf my life, and I am thrillee to see he has continued his work to become a clinical psychologist.
About Jeff Conklin
- Counseling
- English
- 1215102991
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeff Conklin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeff Conklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jeff Conklin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeff Conklin.
