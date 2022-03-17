Jeff Barone, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeff Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeff Barone, FNP-C
Jeff Barone, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Nursing.
Barone Health Center403 W Cool Dr Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 505-4494
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I've seen Dr. Barone for four visits, each time he was very thorough and professional and took the time to answer my questions and suggest very astute and reasonable care treatments. It's very easy to schedule appointments through the online portal and send messages and information to make the most of your visit. Highly recommended to work with this office.
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Nursing
- University of Arizona
Jeff Barone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeff Barone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeff Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Jeff Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeff Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeff Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeff Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.