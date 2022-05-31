Dr. Jowhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeevanpre Jowhal, OD
Dr. Jeevanpre Jowhal, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
For Eyes Optical18809 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 792-4303
- Aetna
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is very nice and takes the time to explain your pre-screening test results. I highly recommend Dr. Jowhal. I also like all the new tech they put in place. Keep it up!
- Optometry
- English
- 1871534149
Dr. Jowhal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jowhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jowhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jowhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jowhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jowhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.