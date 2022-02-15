See All Nurse Practitioners in Anchorage, AK
Je'Dette Green, ANP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5
Offers telehealth

Je'Dette Green, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK. 

Locations

    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 199, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 375-2025
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Feb 15, 2022
    Kiki is the most caring practitioner we have ever had. She takes the time to listen and get a complete picture of our health from a whole body perspective. She dives down to the core of why symptoms are manifesting so we can get complete body healing. She thinks outside the box, can find solutions other medical professionals have missed, and she provides the most up to date medical care. I cannot recommend her enough!
    Jodie Gamache — Feb 15, 2022
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588968945
