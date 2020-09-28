Jeannie Sorgen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jeannie Sorgen, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeannie Sorgen, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4225 Woods Pl Bldg 2, Abilene, TX 79602 Directions (325) 691-0030
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This woman has changed my life! Thank you Jeannie Sorgen for listening to me, believing me & helping me!
About Jeannie Sorgen, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598815185
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeannie Sorgen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeannie Sorgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jeannie Sorgen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannie Sorgen.
