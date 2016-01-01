See All Clinical Psychologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Jeannie Nunez, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeannie Nunez, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Cau.

Jeannie Nunez works at Broward Psycholgoical Services INC in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Broward Psycholgoical Services INC
    1941 Nw 150th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 374-4747
    3521 W Broward Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 587-1008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jeannie Nunez, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972839439
    Education & Certifications

    • Chrysalis Health
    Internship
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Cau
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeannie Nunez, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeannie Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeannie Nunez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeannie Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeannie Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannie Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeannie Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeannie Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

