Jeannie Campe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jeannie Campe, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeannie Campe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Jeannie Campe works at
Locations
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-2232
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jeannie is amazing! I have been seeing for 2+ years. She makes you feel extremely valid and heard as a patient. She always gets back in a timely matter. She is willing to do most anything for her patients. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Jeannie Campe, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114476512
