Jeanneth Usaga, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanneth Usaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeanneth Usaga, FNP-BC
Overview
Jeanneth Usaga, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Richardson, TX.
Jeanneth Usaga works at
Locations
-
1
Community Medical Clinic708 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 570-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanneth Usaga?
She is very attentive and polite and really showed she care about my health.
About Jeanneth Usaga, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1609437375
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Allied Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanneth Usaga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanneth Usaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanneth Usaga works at
Jeanneth Usaga speaks Spanish.
Jeanneth Usaga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanneth Usaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanneth Usaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanneth Usaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.