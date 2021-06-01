See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD

Optometry
36 years of experience
Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Dieter works at Sarasota Retina Institute in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sarasota Retina Institute
    3400 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239
    Bridget J. Keller MD LLC
    2401 University Pkwy Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness

Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 01, 2021
    Appointment was on time. Dr Dieter is careful and precise. She takes the time to explain her observations. Excellent visit.
    Paul — Jun 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD

    Optometry
    36 years of experience
    English
    1417955451
    Education & Certifications

    Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dieter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dieter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dieter works at Sarasota Retina Institute in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dieter’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

