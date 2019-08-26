Jeanne Taylor, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanne Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeanne Taylor, LCPC
Overview
Jeanne Taylor, LCPC is a Counselor in Eliot, ME. They graduated from Cambridge College Cambridge Mass.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 178 Harold L Dow Hwy, Eliot, ME 03903 Directions (207) 251-4860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanne Taylor?
Jeanne is very compassionate and motivating. She has really helped me to manage anxiety feel more positive about myself.
About Jeanne Taylor, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992711014
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge College Cambridge Mass
- University Of Maine Orono
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanne Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanne Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanne Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanne Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanne Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanne Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanne Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.