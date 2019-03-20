Jeanne Roder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanne Roder, PA-C
Overview
Jeanne Roder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Jeanne Roder works at
Locations
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates, PLLC525 SW 80th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 631-0481
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome person and easy to talk to.
About Jeanne Roder, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285691287
Jeanne Roder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanne Roder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jeanne Roder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanne Roder.
