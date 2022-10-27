Dr. Jeanne Moore, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Moore, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Moore, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Locations
Dr Jeanne Moore30131 Town Center Dr Ste 235, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 433-9546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore has helped me to rid myself of self hatred and severe anxiety that had been disabling. I look forward to weekly sessions with her and always leave her office with tools to combat my chronic anxiety.
About Dr. Jeanne Moore, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689762346
Education & Certifications
- West County Counseling Center
- California School Of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.