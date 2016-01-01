Dr. Marquis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanne Marquis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Marquis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Marquis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Psychology Services PC11130 Fairfax Blvd Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-1326
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marquis?
About Dr. Jeanne Marquis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063440931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.