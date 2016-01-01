See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Clairsville, OH
Jeanne Huffner, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeanne Huffner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Jeanne Huffner works at EAST OHIO MEDICAL COMPLEX in Saint Clairsville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Wise LLC
    109 Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Jeanne Huffner, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1073574737
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Twin City Medical Center

