Dr. Howes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanne Howes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Howes, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Dunedin, FL.
Dr. Howes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frog Solutions Inc.2323 Curlew Rd Ste 7A, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 785-3535Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howes?
She has helped our family and child SO MUCH. we are so thankful for Dr. Jeanne
About Dr. Jeanne Howes, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1740324029
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howes works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.