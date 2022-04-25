Dr. Behrend has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanne Behrend, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Behrend, PHD is a Psychologist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Behrend works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behrend Counseling and Psychological Services LLC301 S Bedford St Ste 4, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 834-6400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behrend?
1st yall Dr Jeanne Behrend, PhD is not a male. she waz my psychologist for almost 10yrs
About Dr. Jeanne Behrend, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962574665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrend accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrend works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.