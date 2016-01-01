Jeanne Barreira, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanne Barreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeanne Barreira, CNM
Overview
Jeanne Barreira, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Jeanne Barreira works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanne Barreira?
About Jeanne Barreira, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1003921578
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanne Barreira accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jeanne Barreira using Healthline FindCare.
Jeanne Barreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanne Barreira works at
Jeanne Barreira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanne Barreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanne Barreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanne Barreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.