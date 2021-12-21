Jeannan Haygood, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeannan Haygood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeannan Haygood, LCSW
Overview
Jeannan Haygood, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeannan Haygood?
I absolutely recommend Jeanann Because she was so caring, insightful, compassionate and professional. Over the course of several weeks I improved to such a degree that I was able to have a better relationship with my family, overcome fear of having a conversation with certain individuals and was feeling much happier and carefree in general. Her insights about covid anxiety made me instantly release my worry as to what was going on with me. If I hadn't changed my insurance to go to a particular senior Clinic I would still be seeing her occasionally for the confidence boost and continued feeling of well-being!
About Jeannan Haygood, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1982024006
