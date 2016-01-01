See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Overview

Jeanna Tapia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Jeanna Tapia works at Goodman & Partridge OB/GYN in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goodman & Partridge OB/GYN
    3530 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3616
    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthStar
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Pyramid Life
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    About Jeanna Tapia, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417223165
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanna Tapia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanna Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeanna Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanna Tapia works at Goodman & Partridge OB/GYN in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Jeanna Tapia’s profile.

    Jeanna Tapia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanna Tapia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanna Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanna Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

