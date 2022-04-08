Dr. Valleroy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanine Valleroy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeanine Valleroy, PHD is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Valleroy works at
Locations
-
1
D. Early Ph.d. Inc.6220 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 894-2900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valleroy?
Our children adore Dr. Valleroy, and feel very close in her (they actually think of her as a family friend, vs. a professional). She's a blessing to parents who want the best for their children in that talking with her really helps our children feel acknowledged and safe and respected and she helps them to accept and deal with difficult issues. As parents we can't always fix everything for our kids no matter how much we wish that we could, but I'm confident in saying the next best thing for us has been having Dr. Valleroy as a resource for our children to help each learn the tools they need for us to work through any challenges together with our children.
About Dr. Jeanine Valleroy, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1568429850
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valleroy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valleroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valleroy works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Valleroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valleroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valleroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valleroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.