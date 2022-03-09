See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Jeanine Febres, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jeanine Febres, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Jeanine Febres works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health
    21 Columbia St Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-6600
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2022
    Dr. Febres listens to concerns and works with you to put solutions into practice. I highly recommend her services.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    Photo: Jeanine Febres, ARNP
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeanine Febres, ARNP.

    About Jeanine Febres, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912208760
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanine Febres, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanine Febres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeanine Febres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanine Febres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanine Febres works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Jeanine Febres’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeanine Febres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanine Febres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanine Febres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanine Febres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

