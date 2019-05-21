Jeanie Stoller, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanie Stoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeanie Stoller, LPC
Jeanie Stoller, LPC is a Counselor in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Houston-Victoria
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 77 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 206, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 823-0131
I've been seeing Jeanie for over 7 yrs. She is the kindest and most understanding counselor I have ever met. She has seen me at my best and worst. She skillfully guided me through some troubling times. My family is better off as a result of her sessions.
- University Of Houston-Victoria
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Jeanie Stoller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanie Stoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jeanie Stoller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanie Stoller.
