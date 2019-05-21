See All Counselors in Sugar Land, TX
Overview

Jeanie Stoller, LPC is a Counselor in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Houston-Victoria

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    77 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 206, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (713) 823-0131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I've been seeing Jeanie for over 7 yrs. She is the kindest and most understanding counselor I have ever met. She has seen me at my best and worst. She skillfully guided me through some troubling times. My family is better off as a result of her sessions.
— May 21, 2019
    About Jeanie Stoller, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770706939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Houston-Victoria
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanie Stoller, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanie Stoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeanie Stoller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanie Stoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Jeanie Stoller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanie Stoller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanie Stoller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanie Stoller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

