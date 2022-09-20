Jeanette Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanette Sherman, FNP
Jeanette Sherman, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2708
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Neurology is a difficult field in the best of times. I have an unknown cause of loss of use in my left arm and hand that no one has been willing to look at or advise me on in over a year. She immediately set up specific testing and an action plan to rule out many conditions. Also she has sent me for trigger point injections which jave started to help. She is diligent and responds quickly to messages and is determined to help me and already has. I would recommend her in a heartbeat! She is helping me finally heal.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Jeanette Sherman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
