Overview

Jeanette Sherman, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Jeanette Sherman works at Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2708
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Neurology is a difficult field in the best of times. I have an unknown cause of loss of use in my left arm and hand that no one has been willing to look at or advise me on in over a year. She immediately set up specific testing and an action plan to rule out many conditions. Also she has sent me for trigger point injections which jave started to help. She is diligent and responds quickly to messages and is determined to help me and already has. I would recommend her in a heartbeat! She is helping me finally heal.
    S. Clayton — Sep 20, 2022
    About Jeanette Sherman, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679911440
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanette Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanette Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanette Sherman works at Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Jeanette Sherman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jeanette Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

