Jeanette Rollins, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Jeanette Rollins, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Jeanette Rollins works at Tampa Family Health Ctr W Tmpa in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Tfhc #17 Pharmacy
    2103 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 490-1426

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 08, 2019
The best, hands down. Listens to everything I had to say, takes time to explain everything thoroughly. She knows what's best for patients and takes time to educate them, would recommend to anyone.
— Mar 08, 2019
Photo: Jeanette Rollins, ARNP
About Jeanette Rollins, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396986915
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeanette Rollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jeanette Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeanette Rollins works at Tampa Family Health Ctr W Tmpa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jeanette Rollins’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jeanette Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Rollins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

