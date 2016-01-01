Jeanette Ballesteros, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanette Ballesteros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeanette Ballesteros, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeanette Ballesteros, LPC is a Counselor in Mcallen, TX.
Jeanette Ballesteros works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Counseling Agency1544 W Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 843-0272Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanette Ballesteros?
About Jeanette Ballesteros, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1447506415
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanette Ballesteros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanette Ballesteros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanette Ballesteros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanette Ballesteros works at
Jeanette Ballesteros speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Jeanette Ballesteros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Ballesteros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Ballesteros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Ballesteros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.