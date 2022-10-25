Jeane Ward, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeane Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeane Ward, CNM
Overview
Jeane Ward, CNM is a Midwife in Overland Park, KS.
Jeane Ward works at
Locations
The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-5404
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Jeane for years now and I love her! She is very understanding, extremely patient and the sweetest person! ??
About Jeane Ward, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1992774145
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeane Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeane Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeane Ward works at
28 patients have reviewed Jeane Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeane Ward.
