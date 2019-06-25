See All Physicians Assistants in Stony Brook, NY
Jean Tully, RPA-C

Jean Tully, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)

Overview

Jean Tully, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stony Brook, NY. 

Jean Tully works at Stony Brook Cancer Center in Stony Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stonybrook University Student Health Service
    1 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 632-6740

Jun 25, 2019
When I was in school, I used to go to Jean anytime I had issues or questions. She was always very professional, caring and thorough. She diagnosed me with PCOS and helped me through my first hormonal birth control and educated me through the process. Years after I graduated and after many obgyns later, I wish I could go back to the student health center just to be seen by her. She is the best!
Victoria in East Setauket, NY — Jun 25, 2019
About Jean Tully, RPA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336205095


Frequently Asked Questions

Jean Tully has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jean Tully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jean Tully works at Stony Brook Cancer Center in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Jean Tully’s profile.

Jean Tully has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Tully.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Tully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Tully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

