Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Sullivan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jean Sullivan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Escondido, CA.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jean Sullivan Ph.D210 S Juniper St Ste 205, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (858) 381-5725
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan was my therapist for nearly three (3) years. The talk-therapy was extremely helpful and allowed me to slowly find my way to a healthier state of mental hygiene. I would highly recommend Dr. Sullivan, she's easy to talk to and makes you feel comfortable. Also, Dr. Sullivan provided family therapy. She filed State Disability and made necessary extensions (online) to allow me to peal back the layers of doubt, fear and extreme depression. Most grateful, Sharon, San Dieg
About Dr. Jean Sullivan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1417928227
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.