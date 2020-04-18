See All Clinical Psychologists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Jean Neill, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Jean Neill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Locations

  1. 1
    8340 Auburn Blvd Ste 150, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 771-2425
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2020
    We've been seeing Jean over the course of 7-8 years. First it was for marriage counseling and she was so amazing! We went for a couple of years and still go back whenever we feel like we need a refresher. She's also seen two of our kiddos over the last year just so they could talk about personal feelings. We are a normal family with normal lives, but sometimes you just need someone on the outside to talk to. Jean is superb. We love and appreciate every minute with her!
    N6Fam — Apr 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jean Neill, PHD
    About Dr. Jean Neill, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861561326
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

