Jean Mueller, GNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jean Mueller, GNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Jean Mueller works at OBGYN Associates at Sunset Hills in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group
    3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 439-1292
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jean Mueller, GNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205947173
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jean Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jean Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jean Mueller works at OBGYN Associates at Sunset Hills in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Jean Mueller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jean Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

