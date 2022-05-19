Jean Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jean Mueller, GNP
Offers telehealth
Jean Mueller, GNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Jean Mueller works at
BJC Medical Group3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 439-1292
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Jean Mueller is very thorough and up to date on the latest data for us older folks. I never feel rushed or that she has something more important.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205947173
Jean Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jean Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jean Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.