Dr. Jean Keskitalo, OD
Overview
Dr. Jean Keskitalo, OD is an Optometrist in Bolingbrook, IL.
Dr. Keskitalo works at
Locations
Costco Optical830 E BOUGHTON RD, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 410-0713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keskitalo was pleasant and asked many questions and provided answers to my questions. I was comfortable about discussing options and felt she was looking out for my best interest.
About Dr. Jean Keskitalo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1386799229
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keskitalo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Keskitalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keskitalo.
