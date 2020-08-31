Jean Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jean Herzog, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jean Herzog, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7104 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-6270
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her for over 20 years!
About Jean Herzog, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366591810
