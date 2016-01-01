Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etienne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomington, IN.
Dr. Etienne works at
Locations
-
1
Cohen Eyecare2901 S MCINTIRE DR, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 332-1401
-
2
Myeyedr Optometry of Tennessee LLC1950 Old Gallows Rd Ste 520, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (812) 332-1401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etienne?
About Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1952383937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etienne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etienne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etienne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etienne works at
Dr. Etienne speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Etienne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etienne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etienne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etienne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.