Overview

Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomington, IN. 

Dr. Etienne works at MyEyeDr. in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Eyecare
    2901 S MCINTIRE DR, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 332-1401
  2. 2
    Myeyedr Optometry of Tennessee LLC
    1950 Old Gallows Rd Ste 520, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 332-1401
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952383937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Paul Etienne, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etienne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etienne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etienne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Etienne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etienne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etienne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etienne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

