Jean Cross, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jean Cross, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brenham, TX. 

Jean Cross works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Brenham in Brenham, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Brenham
    110 Highway 290 W, Brenham, TX 77833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Jean Cross, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1386072387
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Jean Cross, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jean Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jean Cross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jean Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jean Cross works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Brenham in Brenham, TX. View the full address on Jean Cross’s profile.

Jean Cross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Cross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.