Dr. Jean Cohen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jean Cohen, PHD is a Psychologist in New Orleans, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 740 Dante St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 236-9862
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen was the best thing for me! I even saw her father and he was great as well.
About Dr. Jean Cohen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1639261522
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
