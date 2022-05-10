See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, ME
Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME. 

Jean Burton works at Charles Mitchell MD in Portland, ME.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portland Office
    95 India St, Portland, ME 04101 (207) 774-0068
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2022
    Jean is kind, caring, bright and certainly very up to date on meds and treatment modalities for many personality disorders. She has been so very helpful in guiding me through some difficult challenges the past years and I've grown in many positive ways with her guidance. The BEST!
    Paula — May 10, 2022
    About Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811162027
    Frequently Asked Questions

