Jean Boga, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (11)
Overview

Jean Boga, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK. 

Jean Boga works at Counseling Solutions of Alaska LLC in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Solutions of Alaska LLC
    701 E Tudor Rd Ste 135, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 644-8044
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 20, 2022
    Jean always met me and heard my medical records . To include multiple health issues. M.S., anxiety and insomnia She blessed me with sleep as she manages my meds If Jean wasn’t there for me I would wait in my car patiently as she worked with her clients Thank you Jean for all support over the years for me. Much respect Loretta Shepherd
    Aimee — Nov 20, 2022
    About Jean Boga, ANP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1063525145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jean Boga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jean Boga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jean Boga works at Counseling Solutions of Alaska LLC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Jean Boga’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Jean Boga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Boga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Boga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Boga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

