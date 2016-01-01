Jayne Murphy-Bryner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jayne Murphy-Bryner, CNP
Overview
Jayne Murphy-Bryner, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Jayne Murphy-Bryner works at
Locations
-
1
Rockport Medical Center Inc3665 W 117th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 251-5464
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jayne Murphy-Bryner?
About Jayne Murphy-Bryner, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851792196
Frequently Asked Questions
Jayne Murphy-Bryner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jayne Murphy-Bryner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jayne Murphy-Bryner works at
Jayne Murphy-Bryner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jayne Murphy-Bryner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayne Murphy-Bryner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayne Murphy-Bryner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.