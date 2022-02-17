Jayne Cooper, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayne Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jayne Cooper, PA
Overview
Jayne Cooper, PA is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Jayne is professional and personable as well as efficient. Highly recommend her.
About Jayne Cooper, PA
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1871507822
Jayne Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jayne Cooper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
