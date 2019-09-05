Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckow Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D
Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
J. Todd George Psy.d. P.c.2308 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 457-5577
Georgia Pediatric Psychology750 Hammond Dr Bldg 1 Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (678) 999-3477
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Peach State Health Plan
Went for a evaluation for my child and she really helped me understand my childs issues a bit better. She also offered me counseling with her intern.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Luckow Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckow Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckow Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckow Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckow Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckow Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckow Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.