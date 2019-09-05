See All Clinical Psychologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Luckow Fox works at Atlanta Psychological Services in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    J. Todd George Psy.d. P.c.
    2308 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 457-5577
  2. 2
    Georgia Pediatric Psychology
    750 Hammond Dr Bldg 1 Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 999-3477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pediatric Counseling
Psychological Testing
Pediatric Counseling
Psychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Peach State Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luckow Fox?

    Sep 05, 2019
    Went for a evaluation for my child and she really helped me understand my childs issues a bit better. She also offered me counseling with her intern.
    Darcy — Sep 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luckow Fox to family and friends

    Dr. Luckow Fox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Luckow Fox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285706960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckow Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luckow Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luckow Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luckow Fox works at Atlanta Psychological Services in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Luckow Fox’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckow Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckow Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckow Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckow Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaymie Luckow Fox, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.